At least 134 people have died following the collapse of a suspension bridge in Gujarat, western India, officials said on Monday.

Harsh Sanghavi, Gujarat’s home minister, told reporters that the death toll rose from 68 on Sunday to 132 early on Monday as search operations continued, Al Jazeera reported.

Authorities fear that the numbers could increase as the search by rescue teams continue.

About 177 people have been rescued so far, according to the information ministry, while 19 are receiving treatment.

The bridge in Morbi which was built during British rule in the 19th century had been closed for renovations for nearly six months before it was reopened to the public last week.

Hundreds of sightseers celebrating Diwali (festival of lights) and the Chhath Puja holidays, were on the bridge when it collapsed on Sunday, according to local media.

The government announced an investigation into the cause of the disaster.

It said more than 200 rescue workers had been mobilised for the search and rescue operation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting his home state Gujarat for three days, announced a payment of 200,000 Indian rupees ($2,428) to each of the families of the dead.

The injured will receive 50,000 Indian Rupees ($607), he said in a tweet.

Many countries including UAE, Italy, Poland, Armenia and Netherlands have condoled India.

“Deep sorrow of Italy 🇮🇹 for the collapse of the bridge over the Machchhu river in India. We express our condolences for the victims and our utmost sympathy to their families and all the 🇮🇳 people at this tragic time,” the Italian foreign ministry tweeted.

The media division of Sri Lanka’s president in a tweet said the president was shocked and distressed by the tragic accident.

“The Govt & people of #SriLanka join me in extending deepest condolences to the Govt. & people of #India, especially the families of the citizens who lost their lives.”