The Nigeria Olympic team have qualified for the final round of the Africa U-23 AFCON qualifiers.

The Nigeria U-23s qualified for the next phase after defeating their Tanzania counterparts 2-0 on Saturday at the Lekan Salami stadium, Ibadan.

The result means the Salisu Yusuf led team progressed with a 3-1 aggregate victory over the east Africans

After being held to a barren draw in the first half, the Olympic Eagles soared to victory with two quick fire goals in the second half.

Abiodun Ogunniyi scored a free kick in the 62nd minute before Tanzanian goalkeeper, Aboutwaleeb Mshery scored an own goal after Success Makanjuola’s spotkick had hit his back in the 80th minute.

Although, the first 10 minutes saw a sluggish start from both teams, the Nigeria U23s were the first to have an attempt at goal in the 11th minute.

Success Makanjuola’s cross was however well saved by Tanzanian goalkeeper, Aboutwaleeb Mshery.

Afterwards, the Tanzanians countered the Dream Team with Mundhai Vuia, but the effort was unsuccessful by Nathaniel Nwosu’s save.

In the 15th minute, another shot from the Nigerian side by Dominic Ohaka went off target.

Aboutwaleeb later denied Qudus Akanni’s freekick in the 19th minute.

The search for an equaliser continued for the Dream team whose attempt from the left flank by Ogunniyi Omojesu went sideways a minute later.

After half an hour mark, both sides were still bay with several opportunities missed.

Two minutes before the break, Aboutwaleeb grabbed a long ball thrown into the box to deny Nigeria a goal.

The Dream team continued from where they started with a chance from the opening minutes in the second half.

Dominic Ohaka’s long range shot went sideways in the 49th minute before Omojesu’s ball was cleared out by a Tanzanian defender.

The intensity continued to go high as the fans began to complain about missed chances from the Dream Teamm

Firstly, Sunusi Ibrahim missed a header from Success’ cross before Ibrahim Yayaha failed to convert a chance he coveted after dribbling two Tanzanian defenders.

The search for an equaliser was later answered two minutes after the hour mark from Ogunniyi Abiodun known as Omojesu via a well placed freekick.

Eight minutes later, Ogunniyi was involved in Nigeria’s second goal after the mercularian midfielder was infringed in the box to create a penalty.

The spotkick which was played by Success hit woodwork before the ball later hit Aboutwaleeb then went into the net to score Nigeria’s double.

Nigeria is hoping to stage a return to the Olympic Games after missing out on the Tokyo Olympics.