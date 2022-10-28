In separate attacks, terrorists on Thursday night in Zamfara State abducted the district head of Birnin Tsaba, Alhaji Hashimu, an employee of the Federal University Gusau, and a student.

Birnin Tsaba, which is in Zurmi Local Government Area, is one of the most terrorized areas of the state.

A resident of the area, who asked not to be named for security reasons, said the terrorists are demanding N5 million ransom and the release of their motorcycles.

The terrorists who abducted the district head are believed to be loyal to Dan Karami, who holds sway in Zurmi (Zamfara state) and Jibia (Katsina state).

“The problem is that the district head is known to support security agents in their fights against the terrorists,” the source said, “So, I learnt that on Wednesday, some policemen and vigilante members caught some bandits conveying two new motorcycles into the forest. The terrorists were not even arrested because there was no evidence that they were terrorists.”

While the suspects were not arrested, the motorcycles were seized by the security officials.

The source said Dan Karami got angry and sent a message to the district head who said he would not interfere to get the motorcycles back for the terrorists.

“They went to his house around 3:15 a.m and took him. They didn’t kill any but took the traditional ruler away.

“He didn’t protest his abduction because he knew it could lead to bloodshed in the area,” the source added.

He said that the terrorists have spoken to some of the negotiators and they said only the release of their motorcycles and the ransom would make them release the district head.

Gusau attack

In Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, terrorists invaded Damba estate and took away an official of the information unit of the Federal University Gusau, Kabir Rabiu, and a student, Sulaiman Lawal, from separate houses. Two other residents were also abducted during the attack.

Many students of the school and those from the Federal College of Education in Gusau live in the area due to its proximity to their schools.

A local journalist, Abdul Balarabe, told PREMIUM TIMES that attacks in Damba are becoming constant, threatening the state capital which is supposed to be safe.

“The thing that surprises me is that I went to Damba area in Gusau two days ago around 12 o’clock at night and I saw a lot of security personnel deployed to the area,” a resident of the estate told PREMIUM TIMES.

“From the police to the army and civil defence in every corner, checking points everywhere but still, yesterday the bandits attacked the place.

“The terrorists kept firing shots in the area and it was only after they left that the soldiers and policemen came,” the resident said, asking not to be named for security reasons.

The police spokesperson in Zamfara state, Mohammed Shehu, did not respond to calls and SMS asking for comments about the abductions.

Zamfara is one of the states most affected by the activities of terrorists, called bandits by locals, in the North-west.

The terrorists exist in different groups with different leaders. Thousands of people have been killed and kidnapped in the state by terrorists.