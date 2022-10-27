The Chief of Air Staff, Oladayo Amao, has said that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has set up a committee to compile all allegations of accidental air strikes on civilians.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday by NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Edward Gabkwet, an air commodore.

Mr Amao, an air marshal, who made the disclosure at the opening of the 2022 Air Operations Seminar in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, said the committee would review the circumstances leading to such strikes.

Military jets apparently targeting terrorists have in the recent past “accidentally” killed scores of civilians in some places.

In April 2019, an air strike on Tangaram in Zamfara State killed a little girl and left another injured.

Seven children were killed by an air strike around the Nigeria and Niger Republic border in February this year. The pilot reportedly hit the wrong coordinates while targeting bandits operating in the area.

Again in April, an air force jet killed six girls at Kurebe Community in the Shiroro area of Niger State, north-central Nigeria.

In July, a fighter jet bombed Kunkuna village in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing some villagers.

Mr Amao said that the investigation was to proffer far-reaching measures that would mitigate future incidences of collateral damage to civilians during NAF operations.

He said the investigation was aimed at promoting accountability and allowing NAF to learn valuable lessons to avoid and mitigate similar cases in the future.

He added that the investigation would give NAF the opportunity to take extra measures to minimise civilian harm and casualties in conflict areas.

