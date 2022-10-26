Ministers of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and his Information counterpart, Lai Mohammed, have blamed the attitude of some Nigerians for the devastating flooding throughout the country.

The ministers said this while briefing State House correspondents Wednesday evening.

There have been extensive flooding in 30 of the country’s 36 states. Several people have been killed in the flood and properties such as houses and farmlands have been destroyed.

Mr Mohammed said the disregard for town planning by people contributed to the escalation of the floods.

“You see, it’s a human affair, an environmental disaster. And I did not see any country that can prepare adequately, especially when citizens refuse to cooperate. As far back as February, NIMET, warned everybody. People have built across channels. They’ve built on villages, they violated at will the planning regulations. Now disaster comes and you say water resources was not ready, humanitarian affairs was not ready and even information was already.

The information minister also called on people to stop blaming the federal government or the All Progressive Congress APC for the flooding as government is focusing on providing “temporal accommodation to Nigerians who are affected and have no were to go.”

On his part, Mr Fashola said after the warnings were given, some people decided not to take the advice to relocate despite the alert through the Flood Warning System

“At least, let us dimension that whether it was in Pakistan, Florida, this early warnings were issued. Some people left, some people didn’t leave. There are human issues. So let’s just understand, first of all, is a human issue and let us not situate it as a Nigerian problem.

We’re prepared

Similarly, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Social Development and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar – Faruk, said the ministries involved in providing relief materials to victims of the floods were ready to deliver.

Mrs Umar – Faruk said the ministry has dent grains to the states were the floods were expected to happen.

“To say that the ministries were not prepared for this emergency or this disaster that was about to happen, is not correct. Because we have repositioned our warehouses to take stock of deployment as approved by His Excellency, Mr President to be handed over to the ministry and we have deployed these grains to the respective states that we expect this flood is going to happen. So, to say that we were not prepared is really not correct. We did our best and we are still doing what we’re supposed to do,” the minister said.

Also speaking at the press briefing, the minister of Water Resources, Sulaiman Ádámù, said the ministry worked on available data concerning the floods menace.

“There is no technology on earth, none that can tell you the extent of the floods, none whatsoever. You work on the basis of data that you have before. Now that the rains have come, that is what hydrology is all about, this is a record and now we’re resetting the clock. In our future plans, we will now consider that this is the historical catastrophic level that we will not account for, that is what engineering does. This has never happened before.”