Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Wednesday secured another legal victory against the Nigerian government, as the Federal High Court, Umuahia, ordered the government to halt his prosecution.

IPOB special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, broke the news via his Twitter handle on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Ejimakor said the court granted all the seven prayers sought by Mr Kanu, including a request that the government should restore the IPOB leader to his state of being as of 19 June, 2021.

The court denied the federal government’s application to transfer the “extraordinary rendition” suit to Abuja. The court ruled that “Umuahia has the jurisdiction to hear and determine the suit”, the lawyer said in the Twitter post.

Wednesday’s ruling occurs several days after the court of appeal ordered the federal government to release Mr Kanu. The government has yet to release him but has asked the appeal court for permission not to implement the ruling.

Details later…