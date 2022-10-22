Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday explained that he was committed to devolve more power to the two other tiers of government for even development.

Atiku stated this in Benin during his presidential campaign rally in Edo, with a call on the people of the state to vote for the PDP at the 2023 General Elections.

The PDP presidential candidate observed that power devolution to other tiers would entrench more development at the grassroots.

Atiku, who was joined by other bigwigs in the party, also pledged to set up state police to address the pervasive state of insecurity in the country.

“We promise to restore security, whatever it takes us to do it, we shall restore security so that you can go to your farms secured.

“We will put more policemen on the street and equip them. We will devolve more power to state and local government, and create state police that will not harass you,” he said.

The former Vice President, who anchored his campaign on five-point agenda, stated that he would revive Nigeria’s economy, with factories and industries resuming production.

His government, he said, would work with the private sector to create jobs for the youth.

The presidential flag bearer of the opposition party also expressed the desire to raise infrastructure development in the country, particularly in Edo, so that South-south Nigeria could be easily linked to other parts of the country.

Atiku, who described himself as a unifier, said he would run an inclusive government, where voices would be given to women and youths.

He added that under his government, every child must go to school while universities staff would not be allowed to go on strike.

The presidential hopeful, however, lauded the people of Edo for always standing with the PDP, saying he had come to Edo to make an undertaking with the people.

This undertaking, he said, would fulfill and reclaim all the lost glories to the country.

In his message, Iyorchia Ayu, National Chairman of the party, said only PDP government could restore economic prosperity into the country.

“It is only the government that can restore; it is only the government that can rescue the country from the present situation.

“Government is not something one can learn overnight,” he said, urging Nigeria to learn from Britain where somebody, who was naive about governance was made the Prime Minister, only to be forced out within weeks.

Mr Ayu said Atiku/Ifeanyi Okowa were the only ones that could deliver the country, hence they needed to be voted for.

Earlier in his homage to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, Atiku called on royal fathers in Nigeria to help with prayers towards peaceful transition in 2023.

Oba Ewuare, in his response, said the palace would have Atiku and the PDP in prayer and beseech God, who ordained, to choose the best for the country. (NAN)