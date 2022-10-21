For the first time in their history of participating in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, Nigeria’s Flamingos have qualified for the semi-final stage of the biennial competition.

Qualification for the semi-final stage was by no means easy as the Flamingos needed the lottery of penalty kicks to get past the USA U-17 Women’s team.

Our Flamingos did it! 🔥👏 Stand up for the HISTORY MAKERS, after helping Nigeria secure the semifinal ticket for the first time at the expense of United States 🇺🇸 Thanks for your support ❤️#SoarFlamingos|| #WeCountOnYou| #Team9jaStrong| #USANGA pic.twitter.com/aW2wucuWzJ — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) October 21, 2022

Omamuzo Edafe opened scoring for Flamingos in the first half from the penalty spot but Amalia Villarreal’s deflected effort put the Americans level five minutes before the break.

With the game going into straight penalties, the Flamingos prevailed with a 4-3 scoreline.

