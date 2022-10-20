President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Effiong Akwa as the sole administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
A statement issued on Thursday by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Patricia Deworitshe, said Mr Akwa’s sack, which has been approved by Mr Buhari, takes effect from 20 October.
The ministry supervises the activities of the NDDC.
The statement said Mr Akwa was appointed interim administrator for the duration of the forensic audit into the operations of the commission and that the audit has been concluded, apparently justifying his removal.
“President Buhari has also approved the constitution of a new Management Team and Governing Board of the NDDC in line with Section 5(2) of the NDDC Act, 2000.
“The names of the nominees for the new management team and Governing Board are to be transmitted to the National Assembly for approval,” the statement said.
