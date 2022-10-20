At least 10 persons have died after a tanker carrying petrol exploded in Ogun State.

The accident occurred around Conoil, before the Sagamu interchange, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that five vehicles were destroyed by the fire.

The accident occurred less than two months after another tanker exploded along the Lambe-Matogun road, leading to the destruction of houses, shops and other properties.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector command, Florence Okpe, confirmed Thursday’s incident.

Ms Okpe said the victims of the accident were burnt beyond recognition.

She also gave the vehicles involved in the accident as; a Mack truck with registration number: AKL 198 ZT; an Iveco truck with no registration number; a Mazda bus marked, FFE 361 XB; an unmarked Howo truck and the Mack tanker.

Ms Okpe attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speed on the part of the Iveco truck.

According to her, the driver of the Iveco truck which was travelling at the top speed lost control and rammed into the tanker which resulted in the fire.

She added that the Mazda bus was engulfed by the fire.

“The suspected cause of the multiple crash was excessive speed which led to loss of control on the part of the Iveco truck and smashed the tanker body which resulted to fire outbreak due to leakage.

“The Mazda bus got engulfed in the spark of the fire.”

She added that the bodies were taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu.

“The Sector Commander FRSC Ogun Sector Command, Ahmed Umar has commiserated with the family of the victims after visiting the scene of the incident.

“He (Umar) also advised motorists to drive cautiously, obey traffic rules and regulations as well as consider each other while driving”, Ms Okpe added.