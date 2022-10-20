Less than two months after she assumed office as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss has resigned from office.
Ms Truss announced her resignation on Thursday during a press briefing outside Downing Street
More than a dozen parliamentarians from her Conservative Party had called for her resignation amidst nationwide economic challenges.
At least two members of her cabinet have also had to resign from office.
Ms Truss said she was resigning because she could not deliver the mandate she was elected for.
She noted she had notified the British monarch, who is the head of state, of her resignation as Tory leader.
There will be an election to choose a new prime minister in the coming week, Ms Truss said. She will remain in the position until then.
Her resignation comes after she met the chairperson of the 1922 Committee of backbench as calls for her resignation intensified.
Ms Truss’s government came under pressure and doubt when her former chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced the mini-budget which threw the country into financial turmoil.
On Wednesday, the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, announced her resignation saying she sent official documents from her personal email.
Ms Truss becomes the shortest-serving prime minister with 45 days in office.
Among Nigeria’s numerous national challenges, which do you think the next president should focus on first?— Premium Times (@PremiumTimesng) October 5, 2022
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999