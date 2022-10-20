Less than two months after she assumed office as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss has resigned from office.

Ms Truss announced her resignation on Thursday during a press briefing outside Downing Street

More than a dozen parliamentarians from her Conservative Party had called for her resignation amidst nationwide economic challenges.

At least two members of her cabinet have also had to resign from office.

Ms Truss said she was resigning because she could not deliver the mandate she was elected for.

She noted she had notified the British monarch, who is the head of state, of her resignation as Tory leader.

There will be an election to choose a new prime minister in the coming week, Ms Truss said. She will remain in the position until then.

Her resignation comes after she met the chairperson of the 1922 Committee of backbench as calls for her resignation intensified.

Ms Truss’s government came under pressure and doubt when her former chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced the mini-budget which threw the country into financial turmoil.

On Wednesday, the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, announced her resignation saying she sent official documents from her personal email.

Ms Truss becomes the shortest-serving prime minister with 45 days in office.