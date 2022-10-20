Despite heavy police presence, some young Nigerians besieged the Lekki Tollgate on Thursday morning.
Nigerian artistes, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, Adebowale ‘ Mr Macaroni’ Adedayo, and dozens of Nigerian youths joined the solidarity walk.
The solidarity walk is to mark the second memorial of the Lekki shooting that took place at the tollgate and to honour those that lost their lives to police and military brutality.
According to the #EndSARS panel set up by the Lagos State government, at least 40 people lost their lives in the shooting that occurred on 20 October 2020.
The protesters carried coffins, flags, and banners to mark the memorial.
More details later …
