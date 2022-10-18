The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has promised to bring reforms to Nigeria’s education sector from the basic to the tertiary level.

Mr Tinubu said his administration, if elected, would review the education curriculum at all levels “to suit the emerging global best practices and current socio-economic realities.”

During his presentation at an interactive session with the Arewa Joint Committee (AJC) at the Arewa House in Kaduna on Monday, Mr Tinubu said the curricula would be reviewed to ensure that Nigerian graduates become conversant with global trends in different fields and sectors where they can contribute productively to the country’s economy.

“This will ensure, our graduates at tertiary level are not only trained for white-collar jobs, but they will be enterprising and innovative,” he said.

Despite the government saying it has spent over N6 trillion on education in the last six years, the challenges facing the sector persist.

The sector still battles inadequate funding, deplorable infrastructure, low remuneration of teachers, and the non-implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage in some states, the President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Audu Amba, said during the celebration of World Teachers Day.

At the higher education level, university lecturers under the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) recently suspended an eight-month strike embarked upon to demand better funding for the sector and improved remuneration for the lecturers. The lecturers have embarked on strike for similar demands four times since 2016.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has proposed N1.08 trillion for education in the 2023 budget. This is about 5.3 per cent of the total N20.5 trillion budget. This is below the 15 per cent minimum spending recommended for developing countries by the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Mr Tinubu, who acknowledged that the nation’s education sector suffers from a funding deficit, promised to provide the required leadership and mobilize investment for the development of the sector.

He said the funding needs of the country’s tertiary education would be met by working with stakeholders to evolve creative solutions “that will bring terminal end to challenges of funding and the attendant perennial industrial actions.”

Out-of-school children

Mr Tinubu also decried the number of out-of-school children in the country running to ‘millions’, describing it as unacceptable.

The number of out-of-school children in Nigeria is currently a subject of controversy. While the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Education and Scientific Organisation (UNESCO) put the figure at 18.5 million and 20 millionrespectively, the government insists the figure is far lesser.

During his ministerial briefing in August, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, stated that the figure remains at 6.9 million, as he had earlier stated in 2020.

Mr Tinubu avoided the controversy by simply saying millions of children were out of school.

The APC candidate said if elected president, he would invest ‘heavily’ in infrastructure to allow for proper integration of school-age children into the conventional schools.

Like the current school feeding programme anchored by the federal government, Mr Tinubu promised to collaborate with state governments, traditional, community, and religious leaders to provide incentives for children going to school. He added that the training of teachers would be a priority.

“We will work with both states and local governments to reform and retool the system. These reforms will give special attention to curriculum development, welfare and training of our teachers as necessary catalysts for the better system we desire,” he said.

He acknowledged the efforts of the Buhari administration in the education sector.

“The current APC government has rolled out several initiatives, in partnership with development partners, to provide alternative access to education and vocation to this particular demographic. Our administration will build on these existing initiatives and will create opportunities for skills and empowerment to reduce the vulnerabilities of these children and provide them with sustainable social mobility,” he said.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe