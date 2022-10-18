The Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has said if elected, his administration will be committed to mobilising all assets within its power in securing the country.

Mr Tinubu stated this on Monday at an interactive session for the presidential candidates in Kaduna organised by a joint committee of Arewa groups.

The Arewa Joint Committee is made up of representatives from frontline northern groups such as the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Ahmadu Bello Foundation (ABF), Arewa Research and Development Project, and ‘Jamiyyar Matan Arewa’.

“First, I acknowledge the primacy of security as the number one function of government. If you give me the mandate, my administration will give it all the necessary attention and consolidate the recent investments in our security agencies and successes being recorded in this regard.

“As you are aware, security is a function of resources. I am committed to mobilizing all assets within our national power to secure Nigeria. We did this in Lagos through many initiatives, especially the Security Trust Fund,

through which we addressed many needs of our security forces which helped to sanitise Lagos State.

“As you may recall, when I assumed office as governor in 1999, the situation I met was a case of banditry where urban gangs ruled the streets. I returned law and order, tamed what could have been a huge ethnic war and made Lagos one of the safest states in Nigeria. I will replicate that across the country,” Mr Tinubu said at the event.

Security welfare and training

The presidential candidate said the administration if elected will emphasize the welfare and training needs of the security personnel to deal decisively with all elements threatening peace, security and unity.

“We will address the welfare and training needs of our security personnel and strengthen our security institutions with modern technology and other equipment to better position them to respond to modern challenges that we face in a fast-changing world.

“We will deal decisively with all elements threatening our peace, security and unity. I guarantee you we will end kidnapping and banditry not only through increasing our policing capacity but also through another soft approach that would promote inclusion and boost the economy of our local communities, Mr Tinubu said.

“Under my leadership, every inch of our national territory will be secured and defended,” he added.

He said he aims to achieve this by reviewing and repositioning our armed forces, law enforcement, and intelligence agencies in tandem with the 21st-century requirement.

Also, was sourcing and deploying modern tools that will help us adequately tackle the threats of terrorism, kidnapping, separatism, banditry, cyber crimes and economic sabotage.

In addition was securing the borders, curtailing inflows of illegal arms and effective dominating our forests, sustaining and expanding our regional and international security corporation; and building local and national peace and reconciliation mechanism for non-kinetic and long-lasting solutions.

State police and citizens bearing arms

Mr Tinubu said the ongoing debate on state police will be addressed constitutionally by his administration if given the mandate.

“The anxiety around the security and safety of our people… there has been an increasing call for state police to be allowed to establish their police forces. I am aware of the recent resolution of northern governors and traditional rulers on the issue of state police.

“However, it is pertinent to note that the issue of the State Police is a constitutional matter that we will deal with through consensus building. This will involve consultation with critical stakeholders which include the Council of State, the Legislature, the Judiciary, the State Government, Traditional Institutions, and groups like yours (the Arewa groups). I am willing to listen to all opinions to help us arrive at a definite stand that would be in the interest of the country, Mr Tinubu said.

He also dismissed the idea to allow citizens to bear arms in self-defence.

“I do not subscribe to the idea of the liberalisation of citizens bearing arms. It’s a dangerous shortcut to solving our problems. Under my leadership, we will put in extra effort to cut the circulation of all weapons and curtail the resort to self-help by citizens,” he added.