Gunmen have abducted another former member of the Anambra State House of Assembly.

The latest victim, Sylvester Okeke, was kidnapped in Nkwelle, a community in Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Okeke was abducted near a military checkpoint along Awka/Nibo Road, off Ring Road, on Thursday.

The gunmen were said to have attacked the former lawmaker and another unidentified person at about 6 p.m. along the road.

Residents of the area said the area has become notorious for kidnapping.

Mr Okeke, a legal practitioner, hails from Agulu, a community in Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

He represented Anaocha Constituency 1 in the assembly between 2007 and 2011, during the administration of a former governor, Peter Obi. Mr Obi is now the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

A member of Mr Okeke’s family, who asked not to be named for security reasons, confirmed his abduction.

He said the abductors have contacted the family and demanded ransom.

The source said the family was handling the case with “care” in order not to jeopardise negotiations with the abductors.

A video clip which showed the scene of the attack has been circulating on various WhatsApp groups.

In the clip, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, two vehicles belonging to the abducted victims were parked along the road.

The two vehicles, a green Peugeot 406 belonging to the former lawmaker and a Toyota Camry belonging to the unidentified commuter, were riddled with bullet holes.

The Peugeot 406 had “Anambra State Legislature” on its number plate.

READ ALSO:

“See these vehicles. Two persons were kidnapped from these vehicles,” a voice was heard from the background of the video clip.

“If you are connected to the government, please tell them we are tired of frequent kidnap attacks along this road. We will start securing ourselves.

“People should stop plying this road because the policemen don’t stay here any longer. Soldiers don’t stay here again,” the voice added.

When contacted on Monday, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, said he was not aware of the attack.

“There is no such report before me,” he said.

Increased Attacks

Security in Nigeria’s South-east has deteriorated with frequent attacks by armed persons across the region.

Anambra and Imo states have witnessed some of the worst attacks in the region.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

This is the third time a former or serving lawmaker in the Anambra State House of Assembly would be abducted in the state within five months – June to October.

The latest incident comes about two months after gunmen abducted a member of the state assembly, Benson Nwawulu, in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

In June, gunmen abducted and then beheaded Nelson Achukwu, another former lawmaker in the assembly.

Mr Achukwu, a physically-challenged person, was killed on 21 June, three weeks after his abduction from his house in Ukpor, a community in Nnewi South Local government Area of the state.

In May, gunmen abducted and then beheaded Okechukwu Okoye, a lawmaker representing Aguata 2 Constituency in the state assembly.

Mr Okoye was killed on 21 May with his aide, Cyril Chiegboka, six days after they were abducted along Aguluzigbo Road, Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

Again, gunmen abducted Uzozie Chukwujekwu, a special adviser to a former chairman of Nnewi South Local Government Area. They also shot his only son, a few hours after the news of the beheading of Mr Okoye went public.

In April, five wedding guests were abducted by gunmen in Akpo Community, Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

The Nigerian government has accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied any role in the attacks.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants to be carved out from the south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.