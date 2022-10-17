The Imo State Government has reacted to the alleged phone call made by a former governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, which he allegedly said“ there will be no peace in Imo State” until he returns to power.

In the viral video posted on social media, someone recorded a phone conversation claimed to have been made by Mr Ihedioha where he said there will not be peace in the state since he is not in government.

“They can continue to be in Government House….—they will not succeed in doing anything so long I am there,” the voice stated.

Mr Ihedioha, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was governor of Imo State until January 2020 when Supreme Court sacked him and declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2019 governorship election.

The Imo State commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba, during a phone conversation with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, insisted that Mr Ihedioha indeed made the phone call and the state has substantial evidence to prove it.

Although, in a statement on Sunday, the former governor denied making the phone call and accused the Imo State government of “forgery”.

In the statement, Mr Ihedioha, a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, also dwelt on a purported letter written by him to the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, urging the federal government not to release the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, despite the decision of the Court of Appeal.

“How does that make sense? If anyone should be afraid of a free Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, it is Hope Uzodimma. The fact that he and fellow characters will concoct such a letter shows the level they are prepared to go in order to hang on to the power they acquired through dubious means,” he said.

Mr Ihedioha, therefore, called for an investigation into the two allegations against him.

Reacting to the statement, Mr Emelumba said the call was made on Friday by the former governor, adding that the state government is challenging him to deny not making the call.

According to the commissioner, the statement issued by Mr Ihedioha did not deny making the call outright.

“I expect him to come out and say that was not my voice, that ‘I never spoke to anybody and I can prove it’. You know it is not easy to prove.

“I am challenging him—he is lying. That is his voice. I am challenging him that he is lying, and he knows it is his voice. He had a phone conversation with somebody on the telephone on Friday in the afternoon or evening time. He knows that he stated that. It is not enough to hide under the cover that the government did it. That is nonsense.

“He knows that he is lying, I am challenging him. If he comes out categorically that ‘i did not have any telephone conversation with anybody on Friday and the voice on that audio is mine’. I will come out and give evidence that it is him. As far as we are concerned, he has not denied anything, he is only running around and away from the fact,” the commissioner said.

Mr Emelumba also said the government regards the matter as a very serious matter and that relevant security agencies are already investigating the phone call.

The commissioner said the investigation will prove that the call was made by Mr Ihedioha.

“Like I said, he is trying to divert attention that won’t work. I believe security agencies are investigating the matter.

“Saying the state will have no peace until he returns to power and all the rubbish he said. As far as we are concerned, it is not a matter of him calling for a probe or not, the important thing is that it is a serious matter that state security agencies must look into. I can assure you that it will be proven at the end of the day that he called, and shame will be his.”

In the last few years, the state has been the centre of general insecurity in the South-east, with several attacks against civilians and military personnel.

Some of the killings and attacks have been linked to the proscribed Eastern Security Network, the militant wing of IPOB and the unknown gunmen.

Although, Mr Uzodinma on several occasions threatened to name the sponsors of insecurity in the state, but he has yet to do so.

Aside from Mr Ihedioha, the governor is also in a lingering political battle with one of his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha. Their numerous clashes have heightened tension in Imo and also compound the security challenges in the state.