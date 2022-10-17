At least 257 health facilities and schools have been destroyed by the widespread flood caused by torrential rainfall across Jigawa State since August.

The Senior Education Manager, UNICEF, Michael Banda, stated this on Friday during a visit to the state to deliver supplies worth about N231 million to people affected by the flood.

Since torrential rain began in August, floods have displaced thousands of people and killed over 100 across the state.

Many families have also lost their homes, livestock, and farmlands. The floods have also destroyed infrastructures like dams and bridges and washed away several roads.

“A total of 30 health facilities have been flooded and are out of use currently, while over 200 have been heavily affected, with various degrees of damage. As a result, the health needs of the affected population, especially pregnant and lactating mothers, are not being met.

“Under Education, there are missed opportunities for learning as 27 schools are flooded, while as many as 18 schools are being used as IDP camps – pupils cannot return to the schools as schools resumed pending the evacuation of the IDPs,” Mr Banda said.

Mr Banda said 25 IDP camps and two communities were covered during the assessment, which confirmed the devastating impact the floods have had on communities.

The official said the in-depth multi-sectoral assessment was conducted by UNICEF, the Jigawa State Government’s team representing various sectors, and World Health Organisation (WHO), with a focus on IDP camps and a few communities, adding that the assessment revealed that a significant proportion of the affected population has returned to their communities.

The official assessment shows that children and women have been most hit by the flood and that basic needs such as food, shelter and care are not being met; and that malaria, catarrh, and diarrhoea are the most predominant health challenges the IDPs reported.

Mr Banda said under child protection, those affected by the flood, stand the risk of exposure to protection violations (violence, abuse including sexual abuse, neglect, and exploitation). There is also an evident lack of access to correct information on disease prevention and rights protection.

He said because of the loss of latrine and WASH facilities, the affected population is highly prone to Cholera and other water-borne diseases.

Hunger and food insecurity are likely to be immediate and long-term consequences due to the loss of crops to flooding, and that loss of loved ones and property may lead to life-long emotional distress, especially for children, Mr Banda added.

“On child protection: UNICEF is working with partners to provide community-based psycho-social support to affected families, and prevention and response to violence and abuse of children including Sexual and Gender-based Violence.

“While the response to the Jigawa flooding emergency is in the short term, the negative impact of climate change, which is being felt across the globe, shows that a collaborative, and long-term commitment to addressing the consequences of climate change is imperative, Mr Banda said.

Meanwhile, two lawmakers from the state also donated N39 million to flood victims in their respective constituencies to cushion the effects of the disaster.

Danladi Sankara, a senator representing Jigawa North-west District donated N20 million cash and 2,000 bags of rice, 1000 sandbags and sundry relief materials to victims of the disaster from his district.

Mr Sankara’s colleague, Magaji Da’u, a member representing the Birnin Kudu/Buji federal constituency in the house of representatives, donated building materials and other items worth N19 million to the flood victims in his area.

Ringim and Birnin Kudu council areas are worst hit by the disaster. Bridges and roads in the communities were washed away by the flood, and residents of the areas resorted to transportation by boat in the areas.

The operators often overload their boats and seldom provide life jackets to commuters which resulted in the deaths of many.