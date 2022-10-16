The Zamfara State Government has ordered the shutting down of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Gusau and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN)’s Pride FM for allegedly violating government order and journalism practice.
This is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, in Gusau on Saturday.
The commissioner said other media organisations sanctioned included Gamji TV, Gamji FM and Al umma TV which are privately operated.
Mr Dosara said the closure of the stations was approved by the State Security Council.
According to him, the Commissioner of Police has been directed to arrest and prosecute personnel of the affected stations caught violating the order.
In Nigeria, broadcast stations are regulated by the Nigeria Broadcast Commission, NBC, which has been accused of high-handedness in the past.
The Zamfara government is believed to have acted without NBC approval as its statement did not mention any consultation with NBC.
PREMIUM TIMES will provide more details of the Zamfara government’s actions in subsequent news reports.
Among Nigeria’s numerous national challenges, which do you think the next president should focus on first?— Premium Times (@PremiumTimesng) October 5, 2022
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999