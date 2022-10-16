No fewer than six persons lost their lives after their boat capsized on the Kaduna River at Gbara in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

The boat accident occurred on Friday at about 6:30 p.m.

The Director-General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Ahmed Inga, confirmed the incident in a statement in Minna on Saturday.

He disclosed that the boat which took off from Lanchikagi village of Lavun Local Government Area was heading to Gbara village.

Mr Inga said 48 passengers were on board, adding they were returning from Danchitagi village market in Lavun.

He said that 37 persons survived and six corpses were recovered while five others are still missing.

The SEMA boss attributed the accident to a downpour accompanied by a violent windstorm, adding that search and rescue operations were still ongoing to rescue the missing persons.

(NAN)