No fewer than six persons lost their lives after their boat capsized on the Kaduna River at Gbara in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.
The boat accident occurred on Friday at about 6:30 p.m.
The Director-General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Ahmed Inga, confirmed the incident in a statement in Minna on Saturday.
He disclosed that the boat which took off from Lanchikagi village of Lavun Local Government Area was heading to Gbara village.
READ ALSO: Death toll rises in Yobe boat accident
Mr Inga said 48 passengers were on board, adding they were returning from Danchitagi village market in Lavun.
He said that 37 persons survived and six corpses were recovered while five others are still missing.
The SEMA boss attributed the accident to a downpour accompanied by a violent windstorm, adding that search and rescue operations were still ongoing to rescue the missing persons.
(NAN)
Among Nigeria’s numerous national challenges, which do you think the next president should focus on first?— Premium Times (@PremiumTimesng) October 5, 2022
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999