The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) will, next Thursday, launch its Digital Certificate Platform, the body has said.

Upon its launch, individuals, educational institutions and organisations would be able to confirm the genuineness of any WAEC certificate on the digital platform that can be operated on Android and IOS devices.

The platform can also help users recover burnt, lost, and damaged certificates, said a statement by the Acting Head, Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina, on Friday.

“This platform is a mobile and web-based application that is designed specifically for candidates, individuals, institutions, and organizations and holds powerful features that enable users to access, share, request, confirm certificates and recover forgotten WAEC candidates’ examination numbers.

“The Digital Platform creates an easier, instant and safer mode of accessing certificates by stakeholders. With this digital platform, users will be able to recover burnt, lost, and damaged certificates.”

She added that institutions and recruitment agencies would be able to carry out bulk or individual confirmation of certificates at once and with ease on the platform that eliminates the chances of fraud.

“The benefits of this innovation are enormous, as candidates who have sat for the WASSCE in the past and present are able to access and share the original copies of their certificates with ease, the original copies of their certificates, which can be instantly confirmed from a credible and reliable source, regardless of the location,” she said.

Ms Adesina said the launching of the product will be on Thursday, 20 October.

She enjoined all stakeholders and the public to take advantage of the new WAEC Digital Certificate Platform, designed to eliminate the bureaucratic bottlenecks associated with the manual procedures of certificate issuance and collection.

“The WAEC Digital Certificate Platform is available online via www.waec.org. The mobile application can be downloaded on android and iOS app stores. For more information, stakeholders can visit www.waecnigeria.org and www.direct.ng,” she stated.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe