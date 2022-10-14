The National Security Council has ordered the immediate reopening of the Obajana cement factory in Kogi State, an official has disclosed. Another official, however, said the two parties involved in the dispute over the cement factory have reached an agreement, thus the directive.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Kogi State Government ordered the closure of the factory after it accused the owner, Dangote cement, of violating agreements. Both parties have since been at loggerheads over the factory which was privatised by the Kogi government over a decade ago.

Members of the NSC, headed by President Muhammadu Buhari, include the vice president, national security adviser, inspector general of police, and some ministers, such as those of interior and defence.

The interior minister, Rauf Aregbesola, told journalists after Friday’s NSC meeting that the council ordered the reopening of the factor and urged aggrieved parties to seek legal action.

“The council noted the development in Kogi and has ordered the reopening of the cement factory that is closed down, has advised that all issues relating to that industry or factory should be resolved legally,” Mr Argbesola said.

“Nobody must take law into their hands, either as a government or an individual. We are committed to guaranteeing and providing employment for Nigerians. So, whatever will, in any way, hinder that must be discouraged. So in that regard, the cement industry in Obajana must be reopened and all issues that are in dispute should be resolved legally.”

However, in his remarks, the police affairs minister, Maigari Dingyadi, said the directive was given based on an agreement between the Kogi government and Dangote cement.

“On the issue of Kogi, maybe he forgot to mention that an agreement has been reached between the Kogi State government and the Dangote Cement in Kogi on the need to reopen the factory and to ensure that peace is maintained in the state,” Mr Dingyadi told journalists after the NSC meeting.

“Government is committed to providing employment to the citizens, rather than closing factories that will make people unemployed. These are some of the issues we have reached and we do hope that the parties involved will respect this agreement and come to terms with the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the parties involved.”

