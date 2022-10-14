The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said its attention has been drawn to fake voting processes for the 2023 elections in circulation on social media.

The INEC’s spokesperson in Kano, Adam Maulud, said one of such fake processes is the claim that ballot papers will not be used during the elections.

He said similarly the claim that there will be no need for accreditation of voters with the help of the Bimodal Voter Registration System (BVAS) for those with valid Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to cast their vote, and the claim that voting will be done electronically are incorrect.

He further said the claim that “INEC has already configured the BVAS to collate votes once cast by individuals to automatically drop into a software ballot box and transmit results electronically at the end of the exercise,” is not true.

The accurate process

Mr Maulud said the correct process of voting includes the use of ballot paper by every eligible voter to cast their vote after accreditation as it used to be in the previous elections.

“All eligible voters will dully be accredited with their permanent voter cards using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

“Valid and invalid votes depend on correct or incorrect thumbprint on the ballot paper.

“The BVAS transmit results only after sorting, counting, filling and snapping of form EC 8A in the presence of all the relevant stakeholders.

“On this note, it’s pertinent to note that, the mission of INEC serves as an independent and effective election management body committed to the conduct of free, fair and credible elections for a sustainable democracy in Nigeria,” he said.