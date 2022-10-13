The PACFaH@Scale, a Bill and Melinda Gates-funded project, anchored by the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC) will today join other experts at the future of health conference to discuss financing and the benefit of investing in reproductive health and rights.

The event, with the theme “The political economy of health; investing in the future of Nigeria,” aims to provide a high-level platform for key stakeholders in policy, governance, economics and healthcare to discuss the factors that influence Nigeria’s health policies.

The experts will focus on how political, social and economic factors shape individual and population health outcomes; health service development within the economic and political context, and how to create a national health service that meets the needs of all Nigerians.

The president of the Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON) and the project director SOGON- PACFAH @Scale project, Habib Sadauki, will speak in the first-panel session tagged “The Economy of health”.

Mr Sadauki will speak on the benefit of investing in reproductive health rights. She will also highlight the importance of health financing with a focus on women and children.

Other speakers in the first session are Lancet Nigeria commissioner, Obinna Onwujekwe; Special Adviser to the Nigerian President on finance and economy, Sarah Alade; a senior health specialist at the World Bank Group, Onoriode Ezire and founder, flying doctors healthcare investment company, Ola Brown.

Stay on this page as PREMIUM TIMES provides live updates of the session scheduled to commence by 10:50 a.m.



11:45 a.m: Ms Alade said the national progress so far in healthcare delivery is considerable but below the global threshold.

11:43 a.m: She said the healthcare and economy nexus is being amplified more than ever before by the pandemic. She said the National Development Plan (NDP) approaches its sustainability and ultimate success through human capital development.

11:42 a.m: She said the challenges include but are not limited to inadequate funding and low health insurance penetration.

11: 41 a.m: Ms Alade said healthcare is very important for every successful nation. She said the Nigeria health system has some challenges just like many African countries.

11:38 a.m: The first-panel session is tagged “The economy of health”. Mr Okunola welcomes the first panellist, Special Adviser to Nigerian president on finance and economy, Sarah Alade, to the podium.

11:35 a.m: The first-panel session is about to commence as the moderator, Senior health specialist, health population and nutrition, world bank, Olumide Okunola, takes the podium.

11:33 a.m: He said 83 million Nigerians are currently in the group. He ends his speech and leaves the podium.

11:32 a.m: Mr Sambo said the government has made health insurance compulsory for all Nigerians. He said the new NHIA law provides vulnerable group funds for people who cannot afford to pay premiums as recommended by the Lancet Nigeria Commission.

11:31 a.m: The Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mohammed Sambo, takes the podium to give his speech.

11:30 a.m: He said the country must take policy analysis very seriously. He ends his speech.

11:29 a.m: He said for an administration to be successful, there must be well-designed policies. “Oftentimes, our policies are not well designed, hence policies that work for other countries fail in Nigeria,” he said.

11:27 a.m: Speaking on administrative matters, he said the health sector must be handled by competent hands if the country must experience positive change.

11:24 a.m: Mr Osagie said a majority of leaders wait until there is a pandemic or epidemic before taking action. He said with or without outbreaks, health should always take the lead.

11:22 a.m: He said the general public has to engage in the battle of holding political leaders responsible. “We must let our leaders know that health is a key priority as no government can be successful without prioritising health,” he said.

11:20 a.m: He explained that a country that earns more should have the wherewithal to invest in health but some countries lack the political will to do so.

11:18 a.m: He said political will is another aspect to be taken seriously. He noted that if the political will is missing, not much can be achieved.

11:16 a.m: Mr Osagie said it is crucial for persons interested in health to be interested in the revenue generation and expenditure of the country. He said the country’s expenditure directly affects the budget for the health sector.

11:13 a.m: The chairman, Metis capital partners, Hakeem Osagie, is ready to give the opening presentation. He will be speaking virtually.

11:07 a.m: Mr Akabueze said the conference is timely and he looks forward to the outcome. He ends his speech and leaves the podium.

11:05 a.m: He said the government is also following the BHCPF closely to ensure it is distributed to states to achieve its purpose.

11:03 a.m: He also said the country must prioritise revitalising the Primary Health Care system (PHC) if it’s to achieve UHC. He said the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) is a move towards achieving success at the PHC level.

11:00 a.m: He said state and local governments also need to step up funding for health. He noted that local funding is critical to achieving health sustainability.

10:57 a.m: He said to further strengthen healthcare financing, the country needs to explore innovative ways to sustainably finance the health sector in Nigeria. “We are strengthening our partnership with private sectors in terms of capital projects,” he said.

10:55 a.m: Mr Akabueze said the government understands the need to significantly invest in the country’s health sector but there are certain challenges restricting this investment.

10:53 a.m: He however said the government’s ability to further finance health care services is constrained by revenue deficit. “This is coming at a time the COVID-19 pandemic continues to mount pressure on the health sector.”

10:51 a.m: He said the Nigerian government is also improving allocation to agriculture to ensure good security as well as Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

10:49 a.m: Mr Akabueze said there has been a remarkable increase in budget allocation to the healthcare sector since the beginning of the present administration. He said the allocation has more than doubled in the last five years.

10:48 a.m: He said aside from the major healthcare allocation, there are other health-related spendings that the government invests in at both federal, state and local government levels.

10:46 a.m: He said it is imperative to ensure significant investment to achieve health care delivery and also achieve Universal Health Care by the year 2030.

10:44 a.m: Mr Akabueze said the Nigerian government prioritises the health sector in budget planning. He said the government remains committed to providing effective healthcare services.

10:43 a.m; The Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze, takes the podium to deliver the keynote speech. He is represented by Olubisi Ayodele.

10:40 a.m: She urges all stakeholders to be passionate about changing the health situation in Nigeria.

10:39 a.m; She said annually, the conference brings together inspiring speakers to fashion actionable steps towards solving some of the challenges facing the Nigerian health sector.

10:37 a.m: She said when the conference debuted in 2015, the theme was, defining the health sector of our dreams. “Today, we are still defining the health sector of our dream. This is the 8th Edition and we are excited to be hosting this event in person,” she said.

10:36 a.m: Ms Ihekweazu said the theme of the conference was chosen to redefine what the country’s health agenda should be. She said the political season affords us a window of opportunity to put health on the agenda of political discourse.

10:35 a.m: All is set for the commencement of the 2022 future of health conference. The Managing Director of Nigeria Health Watch, Vivianne Ihekweazu, takes the podium to give the opening remarks.