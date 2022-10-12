For the first time in the history of health funding in Nigeria, over a trillion Naira was allocated to the sector in the proposed 2023 budget.

An analysis of the proposed budget presented by President Muhammadu Buhari last week shows that N1.17 trillion was allocated to the health sector out of the total of N20.5 trillion for the 2023 fiscal year.

The amount comprises of N404.08 billion for capital expenditure and N580.82 for recurrent expenditure. It also includes N2.5 billion for Aid & Grants and a provision of N62 billion for retained independent revenue which could help the health agencies execute their other activities.

The health sector also gets N81.47 billion under the service-wide vote. This includes N69.57 billion for GAVI/immunisation; N7.4 billion for counterpart funding including global fund, health refund to GAVI and N4.4 billion for military retirees under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The 2023 budget shows a significant increase from the N826.9 billion allocated to the health sector in 2022 and the N547 billion allocated in 2021.

While the capital expenditure increased by 94.83 per cent from the 2022 budget, the recurrent health budget also increased by 25.54 per cent.

An analysis by PACFaH@Scale, a coalition anchored under the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC), shows that there has been a 323.68 per cent increase in the health budget in the last eight years.

The health budget significantly increased from N278.31 billion in 2015 to N1.17 trillion in the 2023 proposed budget.

The health recurrent budget also increased from N237.31 billion in 2015 to N580.82 billion in 2023 while the health capital expenditure increased from N22.68 billion in 2015 to N404.08 billion in 2023.

However, despite the increase, only 5.75 per cent of the 2023 total budget is allocated to health, sustaining the country’s refusal to meet the commitment made by African leaders under the Abuja Declaration to allocate at least 15 per cent of their annual spending to the sector.

15 per cent commitment

It was the reality of the deficiencies in their health systems that made African heads of states and governments under the African Union (AU) commit in April 2001 to dedicate at least 15 per cent of their annual budgets to the health sector in what is now known as the ‘Abuja Declaration.’

While countries like Rwanda and South Africa have met the commitment by allocating at least 15 per cent of their total budgets to health, Nigeria has not found the way or the will to do so.

A review of the budgetary allocation to the health sector in the last 21 years revealed that Nigeria has never met the 15 per cent target agreed upon in the Abuja Declaration.

Although the 5.75 per cent allocated to health in the proposed budget is an increase from the 4.7 per cent allocated in 2022, health experts say more advocacy is needed to ensure the government meets and surpasses the 15 per cent agreed.

The National Coordinator of Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN), Aminu Magashi, said the budget seems high but it is still very low in terms of percentage.

Mr Magashi said until the health sector gets 15 per cent of the national budget, the country still has a long way to go.

“We need to look at the figure from the percentage angle. If you compare the health sector budget with the overall national budget, you will realise it’s still far below 10 per cent,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

He said although the funding allocated is a welcome development for the health sector, more work needs to be done.

He said more advocacy is also needed to ensure the timely release of allocated funds.

“Government must release money in time to all sectors regarding immunisation, health security, essential drugs, ambulance services and also addressing health workforce,” he said.

In its analysis of the budget, PACFaH@Scale said the Nigerian government has been making efforts since 2015 to meet the health funding target but the efforts are not enough.

The group said although the sector got over a trillion Naira for the first time ever, there is still a huge gap to fill for the country to meet the 15 per cent agreed on with other African countries.

It said there is a need to revisit the plan proposed for the sector in the National Development Plan as it is counterproductive to the health budget estimates.

The group also urged the National Assembly to increase funding for the sector from their annual N100 billion zonal intervention fund.