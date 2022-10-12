The National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, the party’s governors and members of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) are currently meeting in Abuja.

The closed-door meeting, which started at noon, is holding at the Transcorp Hilton in the federal capital.

Some of the persons at the meeting are the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu; the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu and the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, and others.

Although the items on the agenda of the meeting could not be immediately ascertained, sources said it is connected with the composition of the PCC.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported the crisis in the party over the composition of the campaign council headed Mr Lalong.

The governors had raised alarm on the composition of the council, prompting the party to postpone the inauguration of the council while Messrs Lalong and Bagudu are working to expand the list.

The absence of Mr Tinubu, who recently returned from the UK, stalled the campaign process of the party. The PCC has yet to be inaugurated because of the problems arising from the composition.

Other parties like Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have since commenced their campaigns.

