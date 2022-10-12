The Labour Party (LP) has announced the composition of its 2023 presidential campaign council.
The list, comprising1,234 names, was presented at an event on Wednesday in Abuja.
Although the event was tagged “Pre Campaign World Press Conference,” it was largely attended by the supporters of the candidates.
Both Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, were not in attendance.
Mr Obi, in a tweet later deleted, confirmed his presence at the ICAN 52nd Annual Accountants Conference.
Details shortly…
