President Muhammadu Buhari conferring on NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, a National Honours Award on Tuesday in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has conferred the national award of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) on the Commandant General (CG), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi.

Mr Audi received the award on Tuesday at the International Conference Center, Abuja.

According to the National Honours Award Investiture 2022 Programme, 450 recipients were awarded, making the total number of Nigeria’s national honours awardees 5,341 since 1963.

Of the 450 recipients, six were awarded Grand Commanders of the Order of the Niger (GCON), 55 Commanders of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR), 74 Members of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), 77 Officers of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).

Others are 110 Officers of the Order of the Niger (OON), 55 Members of the Order of the Niger (MON), 65 Commanders of the Order of the Niger (CON), Four Federal Republic Medal- First Class (FRM I) and Four Federal Republic Medal- Second Class FRM II.

Mr Audi’s citation made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by NSCDC national spokesperson, Olusola Odumosu, stated that the CG joined NSCDC in November 1996 as a volunteer and was deployed to serve as a Divisional Officer in Nasarawa from 1997 till 2000.

He also served in various capacities in the last 26 years until his appointment as the third substantive NSCDC CG in March 2021.

He is a Member of the National Institute and a Fellow of many prestigious professional bodies.

“NSCDC has been rejuvenated and recorded a string of successes in the Protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, conviction of arrested suspects.

“It ensured regular and prompt sharing of actionable intelligence and effective synergy with other security agencies.

“This feat and many more have earned him commendation from the Office of the National Security Adviser for his display of extraordinary patriotism, professionalism and commitment,” Mr Odumosu said.

He quoted the NSCDC boss as expressing appreciation to President Buhari for the honour and pledged to offer more towards ensuring national security.

Mr Audi commended the officers and men of the corps for their hard work, bravery, resilience and synergy with other security agencies.

(NAN)