A group of five Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors led by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, were conspicuously absent at the flag-off of the party’s presidential campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Monday.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu; Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia; Seyi Makinde, Oyo; and Samuel Ortom, Benue, were absent at the event.

Members of the group were also absent at the inauguration of the party’s presidential campaign council last month.

Although the event, held at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, attracted a large crowd and also went on successfully, it showed that the PDP crisis was far from being over.

The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at the campaign flag-off, vowed to banish hunger in Nigeria.

“Today we have inaugurated our campaign to rescue Nigeria from hunger, poverty, and also to bring back the unity that we require in this country.

“If you vote for PDP, it will be a return to prosperity, unity. There will be no more hunger and there will be security.

“I swear, if you vote for PDP you will all go back to school. You will get jobs,” Mr Atiku said at the event.

Crisis

The PDP has been enmeshed in leadership crisis after its presidential primary, which was won by the former Vice President Mr Atiku

Mr Wike, who was a presidential aspirant of the party, is leading a group of party loyalists who are demanding the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, in order to achieve a “regional balance” since Messrs Ayu and Atiku are both from the north.

But Mr Ayu has insisted he would not resign because he was elected for a four year-term.

The Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BOT), Walid Jibrin, who is from Nasarawa State in the north, resigned a few weeks ago, apparently to placate Mr Wike and his group.

Mr Wabara, a former president of the Senate, from Abia State in the South-east, had since stepped in to replace Mr Jibrin.

However, Mr Wike’s camp is not impressed with Mr Jibrin’s resignation. They insist that Mr Ayu must step down from his position.

The crisis worsened when Mr Wike’s allies who were appointed into the PDP presidential campaign committee last month, announced their withdrawal from the committee.