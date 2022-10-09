Gunmen have killed the youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, south-east Nigeria.

The victim, Lucky Idoko, hailed from Unadu, a community in the council area.

He represented the community as a councilor.

The APC youth leader, who was the chairperson of a local vigilante group, was shot dead in the community on Saturday, while travelling on a commercial motorcycle.

The motorcyclist conveying him was said to have escaped unhurt.

Sources said there were speculations in the community that the incident must have been an assassination.

The police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, has confirmed the incident.

“The command has launched an investigation into the case of the alleged shooting and murder of one Lucky Idoko,” he said.

Worsening insecurity

Enugu, like other states in Nigeria’s south-east, has witnessed an increase in deadly attacks lately.

The latest incident occurred hours before gunmen attacked Inyi Police Divisional Headquarters in Oji River Local Government Area of the state. Two persons, including a police officer, were killed in the attack on the police facility.

About three weeks ago, gunmen attacked an army checkpoint in Amodu Awkunanaw, a community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State. Two persons were feared killed in the attack.

Gunmen, in September, killed the wife of a leader of a local vigilante operative in Umuopu, Enugu-Ezike, a community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state.

Days after, gunmen also killed three police officers at New Haven, Enugu North Local Government Area of the state.

Earlier in September, gunmen attacked members of the Labour Party (LP) who were holding a meeting in Awgu Community, Awgu Local Government Area of the state.

Some LP members were also attacked on 31 August by gunmen in Nenwe, a community in Aninri Local Government Area of the state.

Gunmen, in June, attacked a police checkpoint along Agbani Road in Enugu South Local Government Area of the state. Two officers were feared killed in the attack.

A police officer was killed in mid-June by gunmen who attacked a police checkpoint in Ibagwa-Ani, a community in Nsukka Local Government Area of the state.

Two police officers were also killed on 2 June when gunmen attacked Mkpamte Community in the Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state.

The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, recently banned the operations of motorcycles and tricycles in some local government areas to check the frequent attacks in the state.

The governor later lifted the ban, following public outcry and assurances from leaders of the transport unions to assist the government in bringing an end to the attacks.

The attacks, mostly targeted at security officials and government facilities, have been attributed to the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) which is agitating for a sovereign state for the Igbo-speaking people in the South-east.

The IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is detained in Abuja where he is standing trial for terrorism.