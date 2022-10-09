Gunmen have shot dead a Chinese expatriate in Ebonyi State, south-east Nigeria.

Details of the attack were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, but sources said the incident happened on Sunday at a mining site at Iboko, Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen reportedly disarmed police operatives who were protecting the Chinese man.

The corpse of the Chinese was said to have been deposited at a mortuary in Abakaliki.

The Chairman of Izzi Local Government Area, Steve Emenike, who confirmed the incident, expressed displeasure over the killing, which he described as a “national embarrassment”.

Mr Emenike said the gunmen came on motorcycles, and that they caused mayhem in Otam village in the council area.

READ ALSO:

He said the local government council, in its response to the incident, has reconstituted a vigilante group and has banned the operation of motorcycles between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. until further notice.

Mr Emenike said the council was working with the police and the State Security Service to track down those responsible for the killing of the Chinese.

“We can no longer accept or tolerate this spate of insecurity. Izzi is peaceful, and we intend to sustain that peace for the well-being of our people,” he added.

The police spokesperson in Ebonyi State, Chris Anyanwu, said his office was yet to be notified of the incident.

“I believe the signal will come in tomorrow,” he said.

The security situation in south-east Nigeria has continued to deteriorate, with armed men carrying out frequent attacks on security officials and security facilities.

Most of the attacks in the region have been attributed to a separatist group, IPOB.

Two people, including a police officer, were killed in Enugu State on Sunday when gunmen attacked a police facility in the state.