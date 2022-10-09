The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, is not known for holding back his tongue. But on Friday, he craftily avoided endorsing the presidential candidate of his party, Bola Tinubu.

Mr Ngige had shown interest in the presidential ticket of the ruling party by picking the N100 million nomination and expression of interest forms but pulled out after President Muhammadu Buhari directed his appointees who were aspirants to resign in line with section 84(12) of the electoral act.

When Mr Ngige appeared on Politics Today on Channels TV, he was asked about his choice between Mr Tinubu and the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The minister refused to give a straight answer.

“I am not active in politics. When I withdrew from the presidential race, I said I was going to face my work. The work is multifaceted and multifarious as I came back.

“I am not in the campaign council and I don’t want to be. I am doing a national job which is more important than any campaign council. The Vice President and the SGF are not there,” he said.

Initially, it appeared as though Mr Ngige was torn between supporting the candidate of his party, Mr Tinubu and his kinsman, Mr Obi.

Or perhaps he was scared of facing the backlash that South-east politicians who endorsed anyone other than Mr Obi have faced.

It would be recalled that Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, are some of the recent politicians who have had to recant their statements for daring to speak against the former Anambra State governor.

However, in the course of the interview, Mr Ngige later dropped the ball that his sitting on the fence has to do with the crisis in his party. He even picked holes in the track record of the man who succeeded him.

“The way the parties have problems, especially the big parties — PDP has problem that is two times more than our own. Disagreement over the list and that, if we get our acts together, my party will sweep the poll,” he stated.

Mr Ngige’s‘ non-committal approach got a rebuttal from the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Murtala Ajaka, who in a statement on Saturday, asked Mr Ngige and other ministers who are not ready to endorse Mr Tinubu to resign.

“It is expected of a serving minister in an APC government to be a trusted Apostle of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidency in 2023, who along with other party leaders laboured to ensure the enthronement of the same government in 2015 which they are now serving in.

“Chief Ngige and other APC appointees, especially in the federal cabinet, should not forget in a hurry that they are holding onto the party’s mandate, hence the need to protect it with whatever it requires. But if they can no longer protect the interest of the APC in public and that of our presidential candidate (Tinubu), I think the honourable thing to do is to step aside from the government formed by the APC,” Mr Ajaka had said.

Mr Ngige is the latest in the list of appointees that have for one reason or another stayed away from the campaign. There is the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Although the explanation for their non-inclusion in the campaign council is “focusing on governance”, many believe that their decision may be connected with the Muslim/Muslim ticket of the party.

For Mr Ngige, there is the issue of South-east agitation for the presidency, which he invoked repeatedly during his short-lived presidential aspiration.

“If we want to be our brother’s keeper and bury the pains of the civil war and the impression that a certain group of people is not wanted in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, our brothers from other zones should concede that position to the Southeast in 2023,” stated this in May while speaking with journalists in Lagos.

As it stands, even Mr Tinubu is not sure of Mr Ngige’s vote on election day, as he refused to disclose who he will be voting for.

“You like to box people into a corner. I have told you, I am not active. Why are you asking me a difficult question? My choice will be in the ballot box. Conscience or no conscience, forget it. In February I will cast my one vote,” he said.

All these show that even though the crisis in the PDP is open and loud, the APC may be facing the silent type.

Tinubu turns London trip into a PR coup

Mr Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling, returned to the country after a 12-day hiatus in the United Kingdom on a “resting vacation”.

The trip had fuelled speculations on the health status of Mr Tinubu. Conspiracy theorists on social media had a field day speculating that he was critically hospitalised.

Henry Shield, a critic of Mr Tinubu, tweeted: “The News from the UK is terrifying. I hope and sincerely pray this is not true.

“None of the people posting his pictures has seen him in a while. Whatever they’re doing online is a bloody lie!

“I dare them to live stream a meeting with him.”

Some even swore that Mr Tinubu was transferred to another hospital due to the nature of his illness.

Claitopapa tweeted that Mr Tinubu may be on life support with chances of pulling through not looking good.

“Tinubu may be on life support as we speak, even his family are not sure he’ll pull through, this is the beginning of bitter crisis in APC as there will be a serious battle on who replaces him. This is the will of God,” the tweet read.

However, Mr Tinubu turned the crisis into a public relations coup with a seven seconds video showing him on a stationary bike with a caption:

“Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign. Well… Nope.

“This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One,” he tweeted.

The video dominated political discourse for over 48 hours, with over 1.6 million views.

Mr Tinubu’s handlers pushed further with the release of pictures of their candidate in a tailored suit. In one stance, he was playing with kids. In another picture, he was discussing with some businessmen.

To crown the PR campaign, Mr Tinubu returned to the country unannounced.

However, PR stunt may not be sufficient to resolve the crisis in the ruling party. In his absence, the composition of the Presidential Campaign Council almost ripped the party apart.

Although, according to reports, the Director-General of the Campaign, Simon Lalong, and Governor Abubakar Bagudu are working on expanding the PCC list, however, two weeks after, no news yet on their project.