The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded one Lassa fever death and 85 suspected infections across Nigeria between 26 September and 2 October.

Of the suspected cases, four infections were confirmed positive, according to the latest epidemiological report published on the website of the NCDC for week 39 of 2022.

The report shows that the confirmed cases were recorded in Ondo and Enugu states, raising the total number of confirmed cases in 2022 to 933. The total suspected cases now stand at 6,854.

Cumulatively, according to the NCDC, 173 deaths have been reported between Week 1 and Week 39, 2022, with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.5 per cent which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (22.8 per cent)

The report further revealed that the confirmed cases and deaths in 2022 were recorded across 102 local government areas in 25 states. It added that 71 per cent of all confirmed cases are from Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi.

Ondo State in the South-west topped the infection list with 32 per cent, while Edo and Bauchi states accounted for 26 and 13 per cent of the infections respectively.

NCDC maintained that the number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021 but no new healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week.

Lassa Fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic (excessive bleeding) illness transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by infected rodents or contaminated persons.

Its symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pains, chest pain, and in severe cases, unexplainable bleeding from ears, eyes, nose, mouth, and other body openings.