Seventy-six persons are feared dead in a boat mishap in Umunnankwo Community, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The incident occurred on Friday.

The boat, which took off from Onukwu Bridge was heading to Nkwo Market in Ogbakuba Community in the council area, before it capsized.

Of the 85 people on board, only nine were immediately rescued, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Pascal Aniegbuna, the Transition Committee Chairperson of the council area, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday.

He said apart from those rescued “several others, unfortunately, lost their lives.”

Mr Aniegbuna said he was “shocked and saddened” by the incident.

He sympathised with the families of those who lost their lives.

“I have directed the relevant agencies to commence investigation on the immediate and remote cause of the event,” he said.

The chairperson advised boat drivers to ensure that necessary water and transportation gadgets are available before embarking on any journey.

“They should provide life jackets to their passengers and ensure that any person who refuses to put it on should not embark on the journey,” Mr Aniegbuna said.

How it happened

The Executive Secretary, Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Paul Odenigbo, narrated to PREMIUM TIMES how the incident happened.

“The 85 people in the boat were travelling. So, mid-way into the journey, either engine failure or something happened, the boat started sinking down and then it hit a bridge and capsized,” he narrated.

“Out of the 85, nine survived. The rest were not seen,” the SEMA official said.