The governing council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has officially announced Folasade Ogunsola, a professor of Medical Microbiology, as the 13th Vice Chancellor of the institution.

The announcement was made in a bulletin issued by the Communication Unit of the university.

The bulletin states that the appointment was made known at the end of the special meeting of the council held on 7th October.

“The appointment of Professor Ogunsola is for five years with effect from Saturday, November 12, 2022 to Thursday, November 11, 2027.

“The 12th Vice Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, on behalf of management, members of staff and students of the university heartily congratulate Professor Folasade Ogunsola, FAS on her appointment and wishes her a successful tenure,” it stated.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that Mrs Ogunsola topped the list of contenders for the position of VC and would be announced as vice chancellor-elect.