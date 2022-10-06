A soldier, who was mediating in a conflict between farmers and herders in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State was killed on Wednesday.

Residents said the assailants were the herders who were in conflict with farmers in the area. PREMIUM TIMES is yet to independently verify this claim.

The assailants also took away the soldier’s rifle.

Residents said the soldier, Danlami Danjuma, a sergeant, was among the soldiers who responded to a distress call from Gagiya community where herders were said to have encroached into farmland.

The local government chairman, Musa Muhammad, told PREMIUM TIMES that authorities including the Fulani community have condemned the incident and are searching for the assailants and the rifle.

“He (the soldier) died in the line of duty, they were there to prevent a fight between the farmers and herders. Unfortunately, he was killed.

“The herders are in desperate search of pasture following the devastating effects of flooding on the grazing areas and farmlands. The soldiers rush(ed) to the scene to quell tension after herders encroached into farmlands,” the council chairman said.

He added that the suspected criminals are believed to be a group of “strange herders” who visit the area annually in search of pasture.

He said the military and other security agencies are investigating the incident.

Guri and neighbouring Kirikasamma council areas in Jigawa have fertile land suitable for farming and grazing.

Control of the lush land has led to bloody conflicts between farmers and herders over the years.