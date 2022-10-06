President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with the freed 23 passengers of the 28 March Abuja-Kaduna train attack at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) hospital in Kaduna.

Garba Shehu, the President’s media aide, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The remaining 23 victims of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack were released on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Mr Buhari made an impromptu visit to the hospital to see the victims of the train attack after commissioning Cadets of 69 Regular Course (Army, Navy and Air Force) of the NDA, in Afaka, Kaduna State.

Before boarding NAF 001 back to Abuja from the Kaduna International Airport, Mr Buhari detoured to the hospital where he also thanked the Nigerian military for their brave services in securing the safe release of the hostages.

Members of the Chief of Defence Staff Action Committee, led by Usman Abdulkadir, a retired major general, who facilitated the release of the train victims, were present at the hospital.

Others were Adamu Jalingo, a retired major general, Abubakar Saad, a retired brigadier general, Murtala Rufai, Ibrahim Abdulllahi, Ahmed Magaji and Yusuf Usman, who is the secretary.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Leo Irabor, a general, had earlier introduced the committee members and briefed the president.

(NAN)