President Buhari has listed his late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari among the 437 nominees for the 2022 National Honours Award.

Also on the national honours list is presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede, and the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The investiture is billed to hold on 11 October at the State House in Abuja.

National Honours List

On the national honours list sighted by PREMIUM TIMES, out of the 437 nominees, five persons were listed for Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), 54 for Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) and 67 for the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

Others are 64 for Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR), 101 for Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), 75 for Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), 56 for Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) and eight for Federal Republic Medal (FRM).

While the late Abba Kyari would be honoured posthumously with the CFR, Mr Adesina and Mrs Okonjo-Iweala would be honored with OON and GCON respectively.

Other recipients of the national honours awards include serving and former governors, serving and former presiding officers of the National Assembly, serving and former Chief Justices of Nigeria and serving and former members of the National Assembly.

Others are serving and former service chiefs, traditional rulers, retired public servants, lawyers, philanthropists, businessmen, ministers and members of the academia.

GCON – Second highest national honours category

Apart from Mrs Okonjo-Iweala, the other recipients of the GCON are the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kayode Ariwoola, his predecessor; Tanko Muhammad and UN Deputy Secretary General; Amina Mohammed.

CFR

Prominent on the list of recipients for CFR include Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor; former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, and Appeal Court president, Monica Mensem, and former Army Chief, Tukur Buratai.

Others are Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, his predecessor, Mohammed Adamu, Emir of Lafia, Sidi Bage, and Tor Tiv, James Ayatse, amongst others.

CON

Some nominees in this category of national honours are the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede and state governors such as Mai Mala-Buni (Yobe), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna).

Others are Babagana Zulum (Borno), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives; Idris Wase, Finance minister, Zainab Ahmed and her works counterpart, Babatunde Fashola, amongst others.

OFR

Nominees in this category include Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, CEO of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari, Nasiru Bayero and Muiz Banire.

Others are Ishaq Bello, Aliyu El-Nafaty and Kehinde Aina, amongst others.

OON

Some nominees in this category include National Assembly members such as Alhassan Doguwa, Muktar Betara, Ndudi Elumelu and Nkiruka Onyejeocha.

Others are a former Permanent Secretary, Sunday Echono, NBA President Yakubu Maikyau, Sarki Abba and Sabiu (Tunde) Yusuf, amongst others.

MFR

In this category of the national honours awards are Sanusi Lemu, late DIGJoseph Egunike (posthumous), Haliru Nababa and Burna Boy.

Others are Simon Shango, Billy Okoye, Akwa Okon and Emeka Agbanari, amongst others.

MON

Notable in this category are 2Face Idibia, Shehu Othman, Teni the entertainer and Abubakar Maikano.

