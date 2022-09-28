The Federal High Court In Damaturu has ordered the APC to immediately send the name of Bashir Machina to the Independent Nation Electoral Commission (INEC) as the valid winner of the party’s primary election for the Yobe North Senatorial District held on 28 May.

The judge, Fadima Aminu, in her almost two hours judgement, described the primary election that produced Ahmad Lawan as a “phantom and therefore a nullity”.

Mr Lawan, the current senate president, had sought to usurp the ticket from Mr Machina after the former lost in his quest to be the APC presidential candidate.

