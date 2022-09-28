The Nigerian Economic Society is holding this year’s conference in Kano, North-west Nigeria, with the theme Fiscal Sustainability and Policy Response for Economic Recovery in Nigeria.

The organisers said the theme is chosen to reflect Nigeria’s current macroeconomic and fiscal challenges. It seeks to address cross-cutting and specific issues in the government’s policy response to the fiscal sustainability challenge.

Contributors will discuss ‘Tracking, analyzing and calculating the impact of government, private and donor investments in women’s economic empowerment in Nigeria – The challenge of data reliability and macroeconomic methodology.’

Supported by the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC), PREMIUM TIMES will provide live updates of the discussion on women’s economic empowerment which is expected to start by 9:30 a.m.

9:30 am: The moderator introduces himself. He is Bala Kofar-Mata. He said the panel members will discuss partnerships for women in economic development.

The panel members are Kareem Abdul, Sophia Ess Ahmed, Ruth Agbo and Aisha Adamu.