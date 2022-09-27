In an apparent response to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, the presidency has stated that no state’s security forces have been permitted to use automatic rifles such as AK-47s.

In a statement sent to journalists Tuesday evening, Garba Shehu, the spokesperson of President Muhammadu Buhari, said the president “has repeatedly made it clear that nobody is allowed to illegally carry AK-47 or any other automatic weapons and that they must surrender them.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Akeredolu questioned why a security outfit established by Katsina State was allowed to carry AK-47s but security outfits established by states in southern Nigeria, such as Ondo, were not.

In his response, Mr Shehu said: “In the specific Katsina State often cited, the Governor, Aminu Bello Masari wrote to explain that the administration invited the Provost of the Civil Defence Training College in Katsina to train their Vigilantes for a five-day period “in the handling and operations of Pump Action Rifles,” emphasizing that “the Vigilantes were not trained to take over the responsibilities of the security agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria but to assist them.”

However, Mr Shehu did not say why the Katsina security outfit members were being trained to use such weapons if they would not be allowed to carry them.

NO STATE HAS APPROVAL OR AUTHORIZATION FOR AUTOMATIC WEAPONS

The Presidency wishes to strongly assert that there is no state, not Katsina, not any other state in the federation, that has been authorized to procure automatic weapons for their security outfits.

Where they fail to do so, the law enforcement agencies have been given clear directives to deal with any such outlaws.

Under the existing regulations, only the Office of the National Security Adviser can issue such authorization, upon proper clearance by the President and Commander-in-Chief and as it is at this moment, no such approvals have been issued to any state government.

The Presidency appreciates the active involvement of states with security matters.

As they continue to expand their capabilities as well as their active collaboration with law enforcement agencies of the federation, the joint efforts continue to yield good results, thwarting attempts of terrorists to wreak havoc and destruction on communities.

The President in particular has expressed happiness that in the last couple of years, security outfits mandated by state governments have been associated with several important initiatives, and reports have reached him of acts of utmost bravery and professionalism.

He thanks them for their alertness that is helping to defeat nefarious plots against targets at grassroots levels.

He, however, cautions against the politicization of security.

Government at the centre with a national mandate cannot afford to alienate Ondo State or any other state for that matter on the important issue of security and urges leaders at various levels to exercise restraint in their speech, even as we are in a political season.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)