Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has drafted some of its presidential aspirants into the presidential campaign council for the 2023 election.

The 422-member Council was released on Wednesday by its secretary, James Faleke, a federal lawmaker.

The party held its special convention between 7 and 8 June, during which former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, was elected as the party’s presidential candidate.

Mr Tinubu, who got 1, 271 votes to emerge winner, defeated 13 other aspirants while seven others withdrew for him.

No fewer than 12 of the aspirants were appointed into various positions in the council

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who came fourth in the primary, is the senior adviser on strategic planning to the campaign council.

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who was the runner up, will serve in the council as the adviser on infrastructure.

Mr Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State, who came second at the convention with 316 votes, has been credited with some of the milestones achieved in the railway sector under his watch.

However, his political stance in the party has become subject of speculations considering the attempt by Mr Tinubu to court Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

Messrs Amaechi and Wike have been in a supremacy battle for the control of Rivers State for about three election cycles.

The only female aspirant, Uju Ohaneye, was appointed as the vice chairperson for the South-east geopolitical zone.

Ms Ohaneye dropped for Mr Tinubu at the convention and directed her supporters to back the former Lagos governor.

Nicholas Felix, the youngest aspirant, is to serve as the deputy national youth coordinator.

Mr Felix was the only aspirant that stepped down for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the convention.

He spoke against a Tinubu’s candidacy, noting that it would lead to a possible Muslim/Muslim ticket.

In the aftermath of the convention, he complained that Mr Tinubu did not visit him as he had done to others.

Last month, Mr Felix attempted to convene a meeting of the aspirants but all the aspirants shunned the meeting.

A former Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, was named the vice chairman South-south, while Governor David Umahi is the regional coordinator (South) and Ebonyi State coordinator.

Governor Ben Ayade will serve as zonal coordinator South-south and state coordinator for Cross River.

Governor Yahaya Bello, another aspirant, will serve as National Youth Coordinator and Kogi State coordinator.

Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, another aspirant, will coordinate Jigawa State and the entire north.

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State is going to serve as adviser on foreign affairs and coordinator of Ekiti State.

Another aspirant that dropped for Mr Tinubu, Ibikunle Amosun, a senator and former governor of Ogun State, will serve as adviser on contacts and mobilisation.

Tein Jack-Rich, who got zero vote at primary election, will head the directorate for campaign fundraising. Mr Tinubu visited him in after the primary.

Ajayi Borroffice, a senator from Ondo State, is part of the local government directorate.