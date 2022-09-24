The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has named President Muhammadu Buhari as the chairman of its presidential campaign council.
The presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu, and the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, were named as the deputy chairmen of the council while the vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, will serve as vice chairman.
Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State will serve as the director general of the campaign council and will be assisted by former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole.
However, the name of the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, was missing on the list released by the secretary of the council, James Faleke, on Wednesday.
The 422-member council will be inaugurated on Monday in Abuja.
