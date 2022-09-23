Gunmen have abducted about three police officers attached to Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos.

It was learnt that the incident happened Thursday afternoon when the police officers ran into the kidnappers at Wasinmi in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The police officers were reportedly on their way to investigate a matter in the neighbouring state.

The officers, in accordance to the police practice for officers who cross state boarders on official assignment, were booked at the Police Division in Wasinmi, before they left for their intended place of assignment.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the officers, led by an Inspector of Police, Oladipo Olayemi, were captured while on their way to their investigation point by their abductors, who accosted them at about 2:30 p.m.

The officers were moving in a commercial vehicle but while the driver of the vehicle luckily escaped, the officers were taken away.

The Divisional Police Officer in Ewekoro had led his men into the bush in search for the missing policemen.

When contacted, the Ogun State police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

Mr Oyeyemi, a superintendent of police, said that “people were kidnapped, but only one policeman was involved.“

Mr Oyeyemi, who refused to mention the number of kidnapped victims, further said the police is on the trail of the kidnappers, assuring that the victims would all be rescued unhurt.

“I have said to somebody today, their is no hiding place in this state, are you thinking we are going to keep quiet? We will get them and rescue the victims unhurt soon.

“Men of the anti-kidnapping unit are on the trail of the kidnappers and surely we will get them.”