The Leadership of the House of Representatives is to meet with the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu; the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and others over the union’s lingering strike.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in a letter via the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Danzaria, directed Mr Adamu to invite all concerned parties to a meeting with the leadership on Tuesday.

In the letter dated 15 September, Mr Gbajabiamila expressed concerns about the lingering strike and lack of way forward in ending that strike that has lasted seven months.

He noted that the leadership of the House is concerned about the “negative consequences of the strike on the future and quality of education of our teeming youths, who have been kept at home for the past six months despite the intervention of the House and several well-meaning Nigerians overtime to see that the matter was resolved.”

The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Speakers Conference Room at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

The Speaker asked Mr Adamu to submit a written presentation of ASUU’s perspective on this matter to the House before the meeting day.

Previous intervention by House

Last year, Mr Gbajabiamila brokered a deal between the federal government and ASUU, which guaranteed N22.17 billion earned allowances and N30 billion revitalisation fund.

The lower chamber had moved in November 2021 after the union issued a three-week ultimatum to the government to implement the agreement both parties reached, failing which it would embark on strike.

The intervention by the House did not last long, as the lecturers embarked on industrial action on February 14.

Following months of disagreement, the union extended the strike due to ‘No Work, No pay’ stance of the federal government.

In reaction, the government has referred the dispute to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), which is currently presiding over the matter.

The suit, which seeks to restrain ASUU from going on with the strike, will be heard on Monday.