The police in Jigawa State on Friday rescued six flood victims in the Birniwa Local Government Area moments before they were buried.

The victims were pulled out of a building that collapsed following widespread flash floods in the area.

Flooding in the area is caused by torrential rainfall. Several houses and bridges have been destroyed as a result rendering many people homeless.

In the latest incident in the Birniwa council area, the seven people pulled from a collapsed building at Bursali village were already being prepared for burial when the police arrived the scene and insisted that a qualified health official must certify them dead before they are buried.

The police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Adam, told reporters on Saturday that the police DPO in the area, Adamu Wudil, saved the lives of the victims.

He said the DPO and his team who visited the scene escaped mob action and endured curses from the families of the victims who insisted on burying the corpses immediately after the incident happened.

The spokesperson said the police rushed the victims to Birniwa General Hospital for examination and treatment

“On their arrival to the hospital, a medical doctor certified that the said people presumed dead by their relatives are still breathing,” Mr Adam said.

The police said of the seven victims one Basaleh Gillu, a 4-year-old, was certified dead in the hospital.

The police said the six who were earlier presumed dead by their relatives are: Auwal Gillu, 45; Gillu Saleh, 65; Yakawu Gillu, 13; Zarah Gillu, 10; Yani Gillum, 5 and Malam Bandai, One-year-old.

He said six victims were treated and discharged on Saturday.

“The police called members of the public to allow security and medical personnel to exhibit their legitimate duty in any incidences, especially on cases related to death, to avoid burying people while they are alive,” the police said.