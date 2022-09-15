At least 25 babies were born at a displaced person camp in Karnaya Community in the Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Karnaya community, which is about 23 kilometres from Dutse town, the state’s capital, is one of the communities washed away by the flood in Jigawa.

Residents said over 500 structures, mostly mud houses, were destroyed by the flood, forcing the entire community to relocate to uncompleted filling stations and a school in the community.

One of the leaders of the displaced people, Falalu Ado, told reporters on Wednesday that they have been abandoned by the government since they relocated to the camp.

He said 25 women have given birth in the camp without being attended to by trained health personnel.

“Life here is difficult, assistance is not forthcoming, and we are living in the mercy of God. We need food, and medical attention because there is also reported (suspected) cases of cholera outbreak in the camp.

“Women are delivering babies in the camps without a care, we just finished the naming ceremony today (Wednesday) of one of the babies, he was named after the Emir of Gumel, Ahmed Muhammad Sani, who came from Gumel to sympathise with us and donated food items”.

“We are appreciative of the kind gesture he did that is why we reciprocated and named the child after him, Mr Ado said.

He said the Emir of Gumel, and the Emir of Dutse, Nuhu Muhammad-Sanusi have been sympathetic to them providing food items ever since they were displaced by the flood.

“We are lucky enough to have the women delivering without complications, they are being saved by God Almighty, and nobody in the name of a government official is assisting us in the camp”, Mr Ado added.

He, however, acknowledged that the local government donated five bags of garri and a bag of sugar during their first week at the camp. He added that the State Emergency Agency also donated 10 bags of Garri.

“I am lucky because I delivered without any complication but since I delivered I had no medical attention and the baby is yet to be immunised against diseases,” one of the nursing mothers, Hadiza, said.

Another nursing mother, Ruqayya Sani, who named her child after the Emir, said she birthed the baby exactly eight days after they relocated to the camp.

The flood and the failure of the government to provide health services to the displaced persons may increase infant mortality in the state.

The infant and maternal mortality rates in Jigawa are one of the worst in the country. Maternal mortality in the state is 174 deaths per 100,000 live births, a recent survey in 2021 revealed.

Official response

Kabir Ibrahim, the executive secretary of Jigawa State Primary Health Care Development Board (SPHCDB), said the women delivering at the camp are willfully doing so as there are at least three vehicles meant for the Emergency Transport Scheme that are meant for the free service for delivery mothers in the Karnaya community.