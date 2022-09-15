The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) says it has recovered N2.8 billion worth of assets earlier diverted or embezzled under the constituency projects scheme.

The recovery, the commission says, was achieved through its Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Initiative (CEPTI), which tracked 2,444 projects between 2019 and 2021.

ICPC’s Director of Operations, Akeem Lawal, while presenting the summary of the commission’s findings in Lagos on Tuesday, said 524 projects were tracked across 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, in the Phase I of the tracking exercise in 2019.

Under the Phase II of the tracking, he said, 822 projects were tracked in 16 states in 2020, and under Phase III of CEPTI, 1,098 projects were tracked in 17 states and the FCT in 2021.

Mr Lawal gave the report at the one-day sensitisation dialogue with traditional rulers, religious leaders and community-based civil society organisations on behavioural change, National Ethics and Integrity Policy and CEPTI. ICPC organised the dialogue in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

He said during the tracking exercises of the constituency projects, ICPC discovered cases of “bribery, signing off projects as completed, false certification of projects, vague description of projects, failure to deduct and remit appropriate taxes, and projects sited on private property of sponsors were issues ICPC discovered around project delivery”.

To address the issues, he said the commission “enforced completion and execution of projects, recovered embezzled monies and assets, enforced distribution of empowerment items to beneficiaries, compelled the return of run-away contractors, and primed several cases for prosecution.”

Gains

Part of the achievements of the tracking exercises, according to Mr Lawal, is the recovery of “approximately N2.8 billion” worth of assets diverted or embezzled through the constituency projects scheme, Mr Lawal said.

He added that “approximately 450 contractors returned to sites to complete abandoned and shoddily done projects”.

Mr Lawal also said the tracking exercises have led to a “significant reduction in the number of infractions relative to those that were uncovered during the two previous phases of the tracking exercise” and that abandoned projects have been completed.

Background

The constituency projects concept officially known as the Zonal Intervention Projects (ZIPs), was introduced in 2000 to federal lawmakers – senators and members of the House of Representatives – the opportunity of nominating projects considered to be of paramount importance to their constituents.

As of 2019, an estimated N2 trillion has been budgeted for the ZIPs since inception in 2000, according to the ICPC.

The commission said each of the ZIP projects tracked in the second phase of CEPTI, for instance, cost N100 million and above.

But despite the huge yearly allocations, the ICPC said, citizens continue to lament “shoddy completion, non-completion or outright non-existence of these projects in their locale”.

In some instances of violations captured in the report of the second phase of CEPTI, lawmakers allegedly “manipulatively awarded” contracts for the execution of some constituency projects nominated by them to companies in which they, their family members or associates had “substantial interest directly or indirectly”.

The ICPC report details of which were previously reported by PREMIUM TIMES, showed how three senators from Kebbi, Taraba, and Jigawa states allegedly abused their offices and converted the public property to personal use in executing some multi-million-naira worth of constituency projects.

The lawmakers are Kebbi Central senator, Adamu Aliero; Jigawa South-West senator, Sabo Nakudu Mohammed, and Taraba South senator, Emmanuel Bwacha.

In what raises issues of conflict of interest, the senators allegedly applied “subtle influence on the executing agencies to award the contract to companies owned by the legislators, their families or associates,” ICPC said in the report.

The commission accused officials of the implementing ministries, departments and agencies of the federal government in many violations of the constituency projects scheme.

It identified lack of adherence to the provisions of the public procurement law and regulations as a major reason for the persistent infractions in the execution of constituency projects.

Behavioural change, other things needed to be done

Speaking on Tuesday, the ICPC’s director of operations, urged traditional rulers, religious leaders and Civil Society Organisations to closely monitor corrupt practices and transparency issues and cause change to happen by reporting to the ICPC.

“Educate and enlighten people in your domains and members of your congregations against corruption and ensure that your communities are rid of all Corrupt practices through robust engagements and behavioural change strategies,” Mr Lawal said.

The ICPC Chairman, Bolaji Owasanoye, represented by ICPC member, Olubukola Balogun, emphasised in his opening remarks, the role of traditional rulers and religious leaders “as character moulders and champions of integrity and national development”.

He noted that the design and implementation of the NEIP identify and recognise them as critical stakeholders in its promotion, adding that they can initiate and sustain behavioural change amongst the people at the grassroots.

“You have followership, you have influence and command respect, use these to bring about enduring positive behavioural change amongst our people. Nigerians are good people, let not the actions and attitude of a few bad eggs give us all a bad name,” he said.

He noted that the sensitization workshop which started in February 2022 is supported by the MacArthur Foundation and various state governments.

On her part, the Permanent Secretary of Public Service Office, Lagos State, Sukanmi Oyegbola believes the fight against corruption should begin from the grassroots, she commended ICPC for the sensitisation workshop.

Traditional rulers speak

In his comment, Oba Mudashiru Bakare, the Ranodu of Imola said the leaders would take the lessons from the sensitisation event to the grassroots.

Also, the Oba of Igbobi-Sabe, Owolabi Adeshina, blamed public corruption at the grassroots on parents and the government.

“The government has failed the nation and parents also have failed. Where parents need to take charge of homes, they are not there.

“Government should provide an enabling environment so that employment will be there,” he said.

The representative of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Johnson Oguninde, told ICPC to always ensure they expose corrupt people or public holders who have been found wanting by publishing their names and faces, including religious leaders.

About the NEIP

Lagos State Director of NOA, Waheed Ishola, said the National Ethics and Integrity Policy (NEIP) developed by NOA in collaboration ICPC is in response to the many damaging effects of corruption in both public and private sectors.

“The principles of the National Ethics and Integrity Policy are to be interpreted in line with provisions of federal laws and regulations, the Nigerian Constitution, standing rules and codes of conduct of professional bodies and statutory rules guiding public and private institutions.”