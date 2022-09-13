The police in Anambra State said five people were killed, on Sunday, when gunmen attacked the convoy of Nigerian Senator, Ifeanyi Ubah.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the gunmen ambushed the senator’s convoy and opened fire on them, killing some police officers and aides of the senator in the convoy.

The incident happened on Sunday evening in Enugwu-Ukwu, a community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, told PREMIUM TIMES, Tuesday morning that the five persons killed by the gunmen were two police officers and three civilians.

“Two police officers were killed. The other three that died in the attack were one civilian and two aides of Ifeanyi Ubah,” he said.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, also said another two police officers were still receiving treatment in a hospital in the state.

The police spokesperson said although no arrest has been made, operations were still on-going to track down the suspects.

Mr Ubah, who represents Anambra South District in the Senate, Monday, confirmed the deaths of some of his personal and security aides.

He identified some of those killed in the attack as Obum Ikechukwu and Goodness Mathias.

The senator said that some officials of Nigeria’s secret police, State Security Service (SSS), were among those killed by the gunmen. He did not give details of their identity.

It is not clear, for now, if the two officers who were confirmed dead by the police, were the SSS officials.

“I don’t have that information,” Mr Ikenga said, when asked to confirm the killing of the SSS officers.

Peter Obi condemns attack

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has condemned the attack on the senator’s convoy.

Mr Obi, in a Twitter post on Monday, said there was urgent need to strengthen the security of lives and property in the country. He asked the Anambra State Government to track down those behind the attack.

I deeply commiserate with my brother, Senator @Dr_IfeanyiUbah, and extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this ugly incidence. — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) September 12, 2022

“I deeply commiserate with my brother, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this ugly incident. The attack is condemnable and unacceptable,” he said.

“I enjoin the federal and state governments to strenuously strive to curb the menace of insecurity rampaging our nation,” Mr Obi added.