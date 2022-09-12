Members of a pro-government vigilante group, the Special Hunters and Vigilante, on Sunday, foiled an attack by a gang of gunmen on Batsari town in Katsina state, killing several of the assailants.

Multiple local sources, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES on condition of anonymity, because of concern over their safety, said members of the vigilante group surrounded the gunmen after they entered Batsari Local Government headquarters around 4:00 p.m.

Batsari is one of the most terrorised towns in Katsina state. The town shares boundaries with Jibia, Safana, parts of Zamfara State and the dreaded Ruguforest, which is a notorious hideout for terrorists.

Residents of communities in Batsari have suffered greatly from the activities of the terrorists leading to the death of hundreds of people and displacement of several others.

A local source said the terrorists arrived in the town on motorcycles, wielding AK 47 rifles.

“Most of us were at the mosques for the early evening prayer when we heard multiple gunshots. That’s always their (terrorists) style; they would just come into the town and start shooting to cause panic before they start abducting people and rustling cattle,” he said.

He added that unknown to the terrorists, a group of vigilante members in the area were ready for them.

Another resident who teaches in an Islamiyya school said he was walking towards his school when he heard gunshots.

“I went back home and locked my door until one of my neighbours called to inform me that the special hunters have arrived. I went to the Community Secondary school where the bandits normally station themselves whenever they attack and I saw their motorcycles and guns retrieved by the vigilante members,” he said.

A leader of the vigilante group in Batsari, who also asked not to be named for safety reasons, said they were battle ready when the terrorists struck.

“We heard they were coming into the town so we planned. When they came through Ruma community, we placed some of our people and asked them not to attack the terrorists until they were deep into the town.

“We placed some on the western and northern exits of the town because that’s always their exit routes. We took note of the number of their motorcycles. So, when they were busy shooting, we responded. The bandits were surprised,” he said.

He added that while the vigilante members were shooting at the terrorists who were trying to escape, those stationed at the western exit of the town, blocked those trying to flee.

The vigilante member said he counted seven dead bodies but “it could be more than that because the special hunters’ group followed them into the forest and killed several of them.”

He said most of the terrorists left their motorcycles and fled.

“We’ve six motorcycles and two AK 47 rifles with us now. We’ll follow their path and see if we can retrieve some of their guns.”

Terrorists planning revenge

He said the terrorists had regrouped and planned to seek revenge but were scared by the presence of police and army patrol vans on the main road.

“In fact, they came as far as Yasore community but when they sighted patrol teams on the road, they changed route. We want them to come because we’re now ready for them,” he said.

He said vigilante members have been stationed on the routes leading to the town to monitor the terrorists’ movement.

The vigilante leader said they have been working in synergy with police and soldiers in the area to forestall attacks.

The police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Isa, didn’t respond to calls and SMS sent to him requesting comments about the attack.

Katsina State, like other states in the North-west and a part of North Central, has been witnessing terrorist attacks for over a decade leading to the death of hundreds of thousands of people and the displacement of millions of others.