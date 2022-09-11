Three female students of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Anambra State, have been found dead in their hostel.

The incident happened at the Igbariam campus of the COOU, formerly known as Anambra State University.

The victims were identified simply as Chidera Obidiaso, from the political science department, Mercy, from the pharmacy department, and Emmanuella, from the business administration department.

The trio were all 200-level students of the institution. The cause of their deaths is yet to be ascertained.

The students’ apartment was said to have been locked from the inside. Residents in the area said the students were found dead when their door was forced open.

Two of the deceased students were on their beds in the room, while the third body was found in a kitchen in the apartment, according to the residents.

The spokesperson of the institution, Harrison Madubueze, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday.

He said the death of the students came as a shock to the university management.

“At the moment, the date, time and manner of their death are still uncertain,” he said.

“However, the security operatives are investigating the matter and at the appropriate time, they will make the findings public,” Mr Madubueze stated.

The spokesperson said the university management was not aware that some of their students in the second-year class and above were still within the university environment.

“This is because the institution closed on Wednesday, 24 August 2022, after the second-semester examination and will resume on 1st October 2022,” he said.